Hailey Bieber Gets Candid About Haters Who ‘Don’t Want To Believe’ She & Justin Are Happy Together

Hailey Bieber has had it with the haters.

After years and years of criticism, the momma-to-be is fed up with fans not believing that she and Justin Bieber are actually happy together! During an interview with W Magazine published on Tuesday, the 27-year-old opened up about how all the scrutiny surrounding her and the Peaches singer’s relationship has affected her over the years:

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

How sad! There’s been so many rumors claiming their relationship has been on the rocks or otherwise struggling in one way or another, but at the end of the day they’ve been married for six years. And isn’t marriage all about loving someone unconditionally through the good and bad?!

The Rhode Beauty founder noted that she learned in therapy to try and “compartmentalize” the negativity, which is so smart. But when it’s THAT overwhelming — and on such a public level, too — we see how that could be difficult to do. She continued:

“I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”

Poor girl! She’s truly been through the wringer since saying “I do” at just 21 years old… Particularly because SO many people were fans of Justin and Selena Gomez together. And while Hailey doesn’t regret marrying young and committing so strongly so early, she wouldn’t necessarily recommend marriage at such a young age to just anyone! The influencer noted:

“I wouldn’t tell a 21-year-old in the chair right there, ‘I think you should get married.’ It’s really each individual’s experience.”

Well, we’re glad that she and Justin have been able to rise above the hate and that she’s not trying to hold in her feelings as much anymore. They seem so happy and SO excited for the arrival of their little bundle of joy, too — no doubt the most perfect thing on the horizon for them! Thoughts, Precocious readers? Sound OFF in the comments down below.

