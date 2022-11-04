Selena Gomez Calls Justin Bieber Breakup The 'Best Thing That Ever Happened' To Her While Reliving Emotional Romance In New Doc!

Jelena fans, listen up!

Selena Gomez got very deep in her new Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me out on Friday — including sharing the heartbreaking details about her split from Justin Bieber!

The film was captured over several years — including during and after her relationship with the One Time pop star. They were together on and off from 2012 to 2018, after which the Peaches singer became engaged and married Hailey Bieber, leading to never-ending speculation from fans about what really happened behind the scenes. We’ve heard Hailey’s side of the story, and now we’re getting Selena’s!

Related: Britney Spears Insists Shady IG Post Was NOT For Selena Gomez

While discussing the creation of her 2019 hit song Lose You to Love Me, the Disney Channel alum revealed she reached out to songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter when she was finally ready to put her complex emotions into song. She shared in the doc:

“I text Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter and said, ‘I think I’m ready to just say I’m sad.’ We wrote the song in 45 minutes. The fastest song I’ve ever written.”

Whoa! Fastest and one of her most popular! While it’s definitely a breakup song, she also found solace in its other meanings, the 30-year-old explained:

“It’s about more than a lost love. It’s me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too. The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are just to rediscover yourself again.”

It was this journey to rediscover herself after the public romance came to an end that she struggled with the most, particularly because absolutely nobody would let her move on:

“Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn’t afraid anymore.”

And yet, those with the least actual knowledge of the relationship still can’t move on…

Despite the hardships, Selly G says breaking up with Justin was the “best thing” she could have ever done for herself, adding:

“I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the hand, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Doesn’t mean it was easy, though. Later in the film, the Only Murders in the Building star broke down in tears while trying to rehearse for her 2016 Revival tour. Apparently, the ties to Justin weren’t just coming from fans, but those on her team! John Janick, the head of her record label, Interscope Records, had asked her to do a song with the Biebz during their romance! OMG! She said through tears:

“I don’t know what John thinks, I want to talk to John. I don’t want to disappoint John. I don’t want him to think that he signed some f**king Disney kid. It just sucks too, because the whole song thing. He called me this morning about the song with Justin, like, when am I just going to be good enough by myself? When am I gonna be good just by myself, not needed anybody to be associated with?”

Oof. So tough!

A collab would have been crazy good — and they wouldn’t be the first to do it, we’re looking at you, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — but it’s understandable she wanted to make a name for herself outside of anyone’s shadow.

Related: Lala Kent Teases Pic Of Hot New Lover — And He Has A LOT Of Tattoos!!

Interestingly, it wasn’t until weeks before this film’s release that Hailey and Selena began to get candid about the timeline of their relationships with Justin and their friendship now. After the model appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast in late September, the Rare Beauty founder asked fans (once again) to be kind to one another online, seemingly a direct response to Hailey complaining about the hate she receives from Jelena fans.

Then, of course, THAT photo nearly broke the internet! The Grammy winner’s former and current girl posed together at the Academy Museum Gala in El Lay last month to prove things are A-OK between them all. A source told Entertainment Tonight at the time:

“Justin, Hailey, and Selena are glad to have cleared the air, moved on with their lives, and closed that chapter. Selena is doing amazing and is just focusing on herself, her family, and her close-knit circle of friends. She’s not trying to settle down right now and she’s just living her best life.”

Hopefully, the scenes chronicling Selena and Justin’s breakup in My Mind & Me help those fans still clinging to the past to finally let it go. It’s about time — and it’s clearly affecting their fave! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN/MEGA]