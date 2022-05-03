Got A Tip?

Hailey Bieber Is An Ethereal Goddess In Saint Laurent At The Met Gala

Hailey Bieber At Met Gala 2022

We’re so happy to see Hailey Bieber out and about in good spirits!

Justin Bieber‘s wife shared with fans last week that she suffered a stroke earlier in April, and needless to say, plenty were concerned. But the 25-year-old assured followers all was well, and by the looks of her Met Gala appearance Monday night, we’d say so!

Ch-ch-check out her dreamy white Saint Laurent gown (below)!

[Image via Andres/Otero/Avalon/WENN]

May 02, 2022 19:07pm PDT

