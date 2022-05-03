Hailey Bieber Is An Ethereal Goddess In Saint Laurent At The Met Gala

We’re so happy to see Hailey Bieber out and about in good spirits!

Justin Bieber‘s wife shared with fans last week that she suffered a stroke earlier in April, and needless to say, plenty were concerned. But the 25-year-old assured followers all was well, and by the looks of her Met Gala appearance Monday night, we’d say so!

Ch-ch-check out her dreamy white Saint Laurent gown (below)!

Hailey Bieber was a vision in white on the 2022 #MetGala carpet. See more arrivals here: https://t.co/oF03lXYz4a pic.twitter.com/MVIOg6o8z9 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 3, 2022

