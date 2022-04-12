Hailey Bieber Has A Direct Message For TikTok Haters -- And Selena Gomez Fans?! WATCH!

Hailey Bieber wants her haters to move on already!

This week, the model hopped on TikTok to laugh off speculation that her marriage with Justin Bieber is “on the rocks” before sending a direct message to her critics — specifically, Selena Gomez fans who just can’t seem to let the past go!

It all began when spiritual coach and intuitive reader Theblonderebel went viral on the platform for sharing her predictions on several A-list couples, like A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, and, of course Mr. and Mrs. Bieber.

Unfortunately, the TikToker didn’t have a glowing prophecy for the power couple’s future. She told her followers:

“I feel like this month we may actually find out there’s trouble in paradise with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Biebs. I feel like things may be on the rocks.”

Hailey, however, begged to differ. The 25-year-old dropped a simple comment on the video, writing:

“Lmfaoooooooooo”

Yeah, that comment speaks for itself.

But Hails had a bit more to say, so she later recorded a TikTok of her own addressing the haters who bombard her with negativity on the reg. She said in a video on Tuesday:

“Leave me alone at this point. I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you. Truly. That’s my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

Hmm… the “enough time has gone by” comment makes us think this has everything to do with Selenators, who have historically abused Hailey by dubbing Selly as Justin’s OTP.

The model’s caption served as more evidence of this, as she wrote:

“This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post.”

@haileybieber this is for you guys in my comments every single time I post ♬ original sound – Hailey Bieber

Social media users were quick to point out that Hails was flooded with messages about her husband’s ex-girlfriend earlier this month: when she posted a video of herself lip-syncing to a TikTok version of One Time, many fans noted that JB was singing “about Selena” on the track.

We’re sure the undying hate is super frustrating for Hailey, seeing as she’s made an effort to show that she and the Disney alum are on good terms. Mrs. Bieber “liked” Selena’s announcement about her song Rare in 2019 and showed love for the actress’ Elle cover in 2021.

A source previously explained to Us Weekly:

“Hailey thinks Selena is talented. By liking photos of Selena, whether it be a glam shot or ones that her friends post on Instagram, Hailey wants to show that there are no hard feelings. It’s her way of trying to make peace and show her support for Selena in a low-key, yet public way.”

We know it can seem fun to think of certain celebs like sports teams — #TeamHailey vs. #TeamSelena, for example — but fans have to remember that celebs are real people with real feelings, and hating on one’s opposing “team” is, in these cases, nothing more than bullying.

Hopefully, Hailey’s haters will figure this out sooner or later.

[Image via ABC/TikTok]