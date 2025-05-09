Got A Tip?

Hailey Bieber Reveals Back Tattoo In New Topless Photo!

Hailey Bieber is showing off some ink!

Days after the 26-year-old model walked the red carpet at the Met Gala, her skincare and beauty brand, Rhode, dropped photos to Instagram of her in various stages of getting ready for fashion’s biggest night and the after-party. One cheeky photo featured Hailey in nothing but high-waisted shorts over tights and sunglasses! She had no top on, giving her back to the camera while holding a martini in her hand. How very Kris Jenner coded, Hailey! LOLz!

But what really catches the eye? The tattoo in the middle of her back! Whoa! It’s a simple and small design, with the words “Coeur d’Alene” in cursive! Swipe to the second slide to check out the topless photo:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by rhode skin (@rhode)

It’s unclear why Justin Bieber’s wife got the tattoo, but “Coeur” is a French word for heart. According to The Sun, “Alene” is a tribute to her older sister Alaia Baldwin’s middle name! So sweet!

What are your reactions to the new photos, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Hailey Bieber/Instagram]

May 09, 2025 12:00pm PDT

