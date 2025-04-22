Hailey Bieber Shows Fans What Her Body REALLY Looks Like... While Battling '2 Ovarian Cysts'

Hailey Bieber got candid about her health again — this time with pics!

On Monday, the model took to Instagram Stories to share with fans that she has two ovarian cysts. According to the Mayo Clinic, ovarian cysts are “sacs, usually filled with fluid, in an ovary or on its surface.” They’re “common” and can “go away without treatment” and cause “little or no discomfort”… most of the time. However, other cases can be more severe. Some cysts “can become twisted or burst open.” Additionally, large ovarian cysts can cause symptoms like pelvic pain, “fullness, pressure or heaviness in your belly,” and bloating. Unfortunately for Hailey, it sounds like she is having a tough time with hers.

Related: Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Reveals Shocking Cancer Battle

The Rhode founder shared a picture of herself relaxing on the couch with her black tanktop rolled up to give her followers a peek at her abdomen. She captioned the post:

“Currently have 2 ovarian cysts If you deal with ovarian cysts, I’m right there with ya!”

Check out the post (below):

Wow. Really impressed with how brave she’s being in showing such a candid look at her body at its worst. So many celebs try to hide any imperfection — leading to impossible body standards. Hailey being open about this is really positive.

This isn’t the first time Hailey has had ovarian cysts, btw. Two years ago, she revealed to fans she battled a cyst “the size of an apple.” Yeesh! The momma also noted she’s gotten them “a few times” before — “and it’s never fun.” That must be so hard to repeatedly deal with! Now, she’s not only battling one but two! Oof!

We’re sending love to Hailey! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Hailey Bieber/Instagram]