Haley Joel Osment Seemingly Tries To Snowboard Drunk In Alarming Video Before Arrest

Haley Joel Osment made quite the impression on his fellow snowboarders before his arrest in Mammoth Lakes earlier this month.

Last week, The Sixth Sense star was hauled off by cops after allegedly trying to snowboard while drunk at the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in California. He was booked on charges of public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance — but didn’t seem to take any of it too seriously at the time. Just check out that cheesing mugshot!

Beyond that, there weren’t too many details available… But footage has since emerged that paints a very clear picture of what went down.

In a video obtained by TMZ on Thursday, the 37-year-old is seen standing in the front of a line for the chair lift to take him to the top of the mountain. But his helmet is on backwards, and he seems to have dropped his board. He does NOT look like he’d be safe to board — or even to ride the lift! He can be seen talking back and forth with a resort employee who’s trying to remove him from the area because people in line are getting PISSED about the hold up! One person can be heard shouting:

“Hey, get out of the line, bro!”

Other snowboarders and skiers quickly agree as Haley looks at them and shrugs in confusion. The whole time he never loses his cool… which is kind of the problem! He’s wayyyyyy too chill. LOLz! Eventually an employee does convince him to get out of the way. You can check out the full confrontation (below):

According to an eyewitness, a fellow resort guest attempted to remove him from line by tugging on him and they both took a spill into the snow… Yikes. Another bystander claims he finally walked over to find his snowboard, still wearing a smile on his face. They said he reeked of alcohol.

Haley has since been released from holding, and it’s unclear if the local DA in Mono County will press charges. Surely it can’t be too unusual for dudes to have too much to drink during vacays at a resort, right? And like we said, he wasn’t picking fights or anything.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do YOU think the child star will end up getting real charges thrown at him??

[Images via Warner Bros. Pictures &  Mono County Sheriff’s Office/MEGA/WENN]

Apr 17, 2025 16:31pm PDT

