The Sixth Sense Star Haley Joel Osment Arrested!

The Sixth Sense star was arrested last week in Mammoth Lakes, California, according to a new report from TMZ. The outlet confirmed through legal docs that Osment was busted on April 8 for drinking and skiing — with other charges maybe pending.

Cops were called to a resort by the ski patrol to deal with an allegedly intoxicated person — who turned out to be the beloved actor. He was booked on charges of public intoxication, as well as possession of a controlled substance — which will stick after whatever he was found with is tested.

Haley’s birthday is April 10, so we wouldn’t be surprised if he was just partying a little too hard at the resort. But skiing while under the influence is actually pretty dangerous — primarily to the individual! He was reportedly released shortly after booking. It’s unclear whether the local DA in Mono County will press charges.

Among big child stars, Haley Joel Osment has been… relatively scandal-free. He was involved in a car accident when he was just 18, after which he pled no contest to DUI and misdemeanor drug possession. He got three years probation for that poor decision. But that was way back in 2006, and he’s kept his nose clean since then. Sad to hear about another run-in with the law. We hope this ends up not being as bad as it sounds.

