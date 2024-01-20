Halle Bailey Explains Why She Tried To Keep Her Pregnancy A Secret!

Halle Bailey got candid about why she kept her pregnancy a secret. Well, she at least tried to.

See, rumors were swirling for months about whether the 23-year-old singer had a bun in the oven. Despite the speculation, she never publicly addressed her pregnancy. However, Halle did slam social media users who claimed she had a “pregnancy nose” and told everyone to leave her alone. Unfortunately for her, many fans did not listen. The pregnancy talk only continued to run rampant until she finally spilled the beans. Earlier this month, Halle announced she welcomed a baby boy named Halo with her boyfriend DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.

After nine months of secrecy, the actress finally addressed why she never confirmed her pregnancy, even though fans had figured it out already. And it sounded like she just wanted to enjoy her time being pregnant as much as possible — without the public scrutiny! You could argue that backfired on her, though…

Halle hopped on Snapchat this week to tell her followers she “just wanted to make sure [she] had a beautiful, private healthy time” throughout her pregnancy. She went on to thank fans for being “so kind and understanding” when she decided “to wait to share something this sacred and beautiful.” When someone asked if it was hard to deal with the “blogs and cameras” while hiding her pregnancy, Halle shared that it was “a little bit” stressful. However, she “stayed off of all social media” for her own well-being:

“I really tried to just keep myself sane and I know that there was a lot of people who would always comment and be like, ‘We know girl, we know’ And I’m like, ‘OK, that’s great that you know, but I’m just going to chill.’”

Good for her! Sometimes, you need to do what’s best for you and protect your peace. Elsewhere in the Q&A chat, Halle addressed all of the public appearances she made while pregnant. A fan specifically asked how she had enough energy to attend award shows, The Color Purple premiere, and other events while pregnant, to which she replied:

“I think for me, I just realized I think it was helpful for me to be able to still be working and have something to promote, like the beautiful film I was a part of. It just helps my brain and to feel sane … there’s a lot of emotional vulnerability that you experience going through all of that.”

Wow! Now that her pregnancy is over, it seems Halle is ready to be an open book about her experience! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Halle Bailey/Instagram, Nicky Nelson/WENN]