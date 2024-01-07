Halle Bailey Welcomes Son With Boyfriend DDG After MONTHS Of Speculation! See The Pic!

Halle Bailey is officially a momma!

On Saturday night, the Disney princess took to Instagram to reveal news fans have been speculating on for months now: she welcomed a child! And the 23-year-old shared a precious little sneak peek of the little one, a son with her boyfriend DDG! In the photo, she and the rapper both held onto the little one’s tiny hand, which was accessorized with a gold wristband with his name etched on it: Halo! She captioned the post:

“even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo”

So sweet! And in a playful jab at curious fans, she concluded the post:

“the world is desperate to know you”

See (below):

In 2023, The Little Mermaid star was the subject of a TON of social media speculation regarding whether or not she had a bun growing in the oven. She never publicly confirmed it, but that didn’t stop fans from constantly badgering her about it. Just in November, she responded to social media users who accused her of having a “pregnancy nose.” She said at the time:

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay. And you know why? Because I am Black. I love my nose. What is you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

At the time, fans pointed out that she didn’t actually deny the pregnancy aspect of the nose criticism… she just wanted the criticism to stop altogether. She later thanked “real supporters” for being respectful of her body.

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., posted a similar reveal on his own IG on Saturday night, adding:

“my biggest blessing by far son son.. never been so in love baby halo”

Congrats to the new parents! We’re so happy for these two! Share your reactions in the comments down below.

