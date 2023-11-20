Halle Bailey Responds To Fans Saying She Has A 'Pregnancy Nose' -- WTF?!

Halle Bailey has had it with critics.

Over the past few months a persistent rumor has been growing — that The Little Mermaid star is pregnant! She and her boyfriend, rapper DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., have had a few rocky moments throughout their relationship, but more recently they seem to always be by each others’ sides. Maybe they’ve just gotten to a better spot in their romance, or maybe it is because their situation changed? Like because she’s got his bun in her oven? Either way, fans aren’t letting up on speculation.

It seems like anything the 23-year-old does gets taken as some sort of confirmation by fans that she’s a mother-to-be… We mean, take a look at an example (below):

They done used DDG Snapchat story to confirm Halle Bailey being pregnant ???? pic.twitter.com/4cXc6pD8Wf — NATE (@NATERERUN) November 13, 2023

Ummm… what??

Well, she’s HAD it. On Saturday, the 23-year-old took to Snapchat to address one user who was going WILD, claiming the singer has a “pregnancy nose.” Sorry, a what?? Apparently it’s a phenomenon some expecting women experience where their nose appears to grow along with their baby bump, particularly in the later stages of their pregnancies. So they’re saying her nose has gotten bigger! Well, that she couldn’t let slide. She sternly said:

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay. And you know why? Because I am Black. I love my nose. What is you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

Damn! See (below):

However, while she may have stomped out one fire, another quickly ignited in its place.

In the comments, fans pointed out she didn’t actually deny the pregnancy aspect of the “pregnancy nose” criticism, just the judgment about her nose. And also, well, that she only showed her face in the vid… So yeah, just more fuel for these fans:

“Her addressing the nose but not the pregnancy part tells me everything I need to know” “By the sound of her labored breathing, that baby bout due lol” “Sis we been pregnant before… we know… it’s okay ” “She pregnant asf and yall got her mad got this girl saying Hell ” “She said everything BUT ‘I’m not pregnant'”

If we know one thing for a fact, it’s that these fans are persistent! LOLz! We wish we were as certain about anything as they are with their pregnancy theories!

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Halle Bailey/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]