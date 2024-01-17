Jenna Dewan Pregnant Again! For The 'Last Time'...

Jenna Dewan is expecting!

The 43-year-old actress revealed the exciting news in a new interview with Romper on Wednesday, saying she’s in her second trimester preparing to have her third (and final!!!) child! Whoa! She currently shares Everly, 10, with ex Channing Tatum, and Callum, 3, with her fiancé Steve Kazee. Thrilled with the pregnancy, she happily told the outlet:

“I’ve just entered the second trimester, and I feel alive again.”

Amazing!

She also looks drop-dead gorg! Not only did she post stunning content from the Romper photo shoot, but she uploaded an intimate glimpse at her baby bump as she relaxed in a soapy bath while her partner serenaded her on the guitar. She teased on Instagram:

“Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??”

Hah! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

While The Rookie lead is feeling (and looking!) great right now, she’s not sure how her body will react to the growing baby or postpartum. On that, she added in the cover story:

“I’m not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago. We’ll see. I’ll report back, but I do think there’s a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says ‘OK, well, you just get it done.’ I’ve recovered great every time, but I’m open to whatever happens.”

Such a great attitude! She and her soon-to-be-hubby seem open to all the unknowns this time around since they decided not to find out the baby’s sex so they don’t race “to the end” of the pregnancy “because this is the last time,” she explained:

“There’s a bit of joy and a little sadness. I’m really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the day.”

On why it’s sad to think about this being her last pregnancy, the dancer added:

“I really love being a mom. That’s something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now.”

Aw! Her kiddos are so lucky to have such a great momma!

Elsewhere in the interview, the Step Up star opened up about what it’s been like co-parenting with the Magic Mike star — stressing that it’s “always a journey.” She dished:

“It never ends. You just learn as you go and get better at certain things, and for me, Evie will always be my top priority. I just continually put her first. That’s how I can manage all hard things.”

Like any parent who’s had to deal with co-parenting, one “really tough” thing she had to face early into the breakup was splitting time with her daughter with her ex — something she found especially difficult after her son’s birth. Girl, we get it! It must stink to separate the fam! It was also difficult for the little girl, who has thankfully had time to adjust to the new living arrangement:

“It was definitely hard on her in the beginning, too, but she’s gotten into a flow with that a lot more. But she loves Callum. She really adores him.”

Now it’s the toddler’s turn to look forward to being an older sibling — and from the sounds of it, he can’t wait! Jenna revealed that he once asked her:

“I want the baby right now. Can you just pull it out of your mouth?”

LOLz! Kids say the darndest things!

We’re so excited for Jenna and Steve! Here’s to lots of love and good health for the rest of the pregnancy!

[Image via Jenna Dewan/Instagram & Nicky Nelson/WENN]