The Harry Potter Reunion Special Hilariously Mistook Emma Roberts' Childhood Pic For Emma Watson!

It looks like HBO Max had a little mix-up on the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special.

On Saturday, the streaming service dropped the highly-anticipated reunion show. And during one part of the special, the cast members reflected on the casting process before the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. When Emma Watson opened up about her childhood memories about reading the beloved series before booking the role of Hermione Granger, an old picture of the actress wearing Minnie Mouse ears appeared on the screen. However, it wasn’t Watson at all!

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the error and realized that it was actually a throwback photo of Emma Roberts. One social media user said:

“GUYS HELP ME THAT’S LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON.”

Whoops!

If you actually look back on the American Horror Story star’s Instagram account, you’ll see the photo, which was originally posted in 2012 along with the caption, “Minnie Mouse ears!” Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Neither Emma has commented on the hilarious mishap at this time. But honestly, we cannot help but wonder how Watson or really anyone in the production missed this!

[Image via C.Smith/WENN, Sean Thorton/WENN]