Feel ALL The Harry Potter Feels With The Official Reunion Trailer HERE!

It’s almost time to board the Hogwarts Express once again!

On Monday, HBO Max released the full trailer for the highly-anticipated Harry Potter reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which premieres on the streamer New Year’s Day! Yup, less than two weeks away!!

In the new sneak peek, which looks almost as magical as the films, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson (among many other fan favorites) return to the Wizarding World to reminisce on the beginning of their careers, creating the famous franchise, and how they’ve kept their bond while living wildly different lives.

At one point, DanRad reflected on the end of filming the 8-part movie series, saying:

“The thing that scared me the most was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done, and there’s something so joyous about seeing everyone, and being like, ‘It wasn’t though.’”

Awww!

What an amazing experience it must have been to film this special! Harry Potter has only seemed to grow in popularity over the years ( despite author J.K. Rowling‘s incessant controversy), so we bet it was so meaningful to relive those early days and reunite with friends. Later in the clip, Emma seemed to address what makes the story so important to fans and herself, musing:

“When things get really dark, and times are really hard, there’s something about Harry Potter that makes life richer.”

We’re sure thousands of Potterheads around the world agree! Check out the trailer (below)!!

[Image via HBO Max/YouTube]