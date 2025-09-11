How Olivia Wilde Feels About Harry Styles Dating Zoë Kravitz: 'Why Her?'

Olivia Wilde has THOUGHTS on her friend hooking up with her ex.

Can you believe that it’s already been three years since the Don’t Worry Darling director and Harry Styles broke up? It seemed like such a whirlwind relationship while the pair were shooting the film, which just kept pumping out controversy after controversy behind the scenes. Both Harry and Olivia have now moved on, but we’re hearing that the latter ain’t too happy about who he’s moved on with.

On Thursday, an insider spoke to DailyMail.com about the As It Was singer striking up a romance with Zoë Kravitz, who has a history of friendship with Olivia. According to the insider, the 41-year-old is completely taken off guard by the pairing:

“Olivia is surprised Harry is dating Zoë. It always feels weird to her when Harry starts dating a new celebrity.”

The source went on to claim that from Olivia’s perspective, there’s a lot of weird air surrounding the relationship:

“It’s like, why her? Why does he have to date people she knows? It’s super awkward for her.”

However, a second source completely begged to differ, claiming the Cowboys & Aliens star hasn’t cared about who he dates in the past and doesn’t now, either. The insider specifically cited Harry’s rumored relationship with Emily Ratajkowski in 2023:

“Olivia thought that pairing was interesting, but she doesn’t really give a crap because she and Harry dated so long ago. I mean, they broke up three years ago.”

Earlier this week, photos emerged of Olivia making out with Ellie Goulding’s ex-husband Caspar Jopling, so it’s not like she’s too hung up on the One Direction alum. Hopefully this doesn’t derail her and Zoë’s friendship too much!

