Harry Styles Was Trying To Stay 'Under The Radar' With Zoë Kravitz, Says Witness Who Spoke To Him!

Was Harry Styles trying to keep Zoë Kravitz a secret? That’s the impression the eyewitness who captured their romantic stroll in Italy got!

Over the weekend, the pair were seen walking arm-in-arm on the streets of Rome in the off hours of her press tour for Caught Stealing. A source for Us Weekly said afterward that the pair “have been spending time together this last week,” and their relationship is “very new.” And they didn’t just hang out in Italy! They were reportedly spotted “making out” at Rita‘s in London days before the walk!

Related: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Ready To Settle Down After Engagement In This HUGE Way!

No one expected a romance between Harry and Zoë, especially since she seemingly had something going on with her co-star, Austin Butler! But the cat is out of the bag now! All because a fan posted their outing on TikTok! Check it out (below):

Now that same woman is spilling the tea on what happened — including what Harry told her! Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, Bia Lyrio shared that he and Zoë looked “very close and cute together.” Aww! However, the singer apparently didn’t want the whole world to see that! At least not yet! Bia continued:

“Harry was very sweet after I approached him. He took my hand and said he was offline when I asked him for a photo. It seemed like he didn’t want to take a picture because he was trying to be under the radar with Zoë.”

This is Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz! There is no going “under the radar” when two of the hottest people in Hollywood are walking around in broad daylight together! Just saying! And unfortunately for him, their outing did come out, all thanks to Bia! The fan just couldn’t resist filming them for proof that she saw the pop star:

“I only filmed them because no one would believe that we were in the same place as him. I’m a big fan!”

Harry probably didn’t appreciate being filmed and having his romance with Zoë exposed! LOLz!

Everyone will need to wait and see what happens with these two moving forward! Will they step out in public again? Or will they work harder to go undetected during their next meeting? Here’s hoping Zoë and Harry don’t step into the shadows (or already end things)! We’re dying for more date content from them! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Zoë Kravitz/Instagram, Saturday Night Live/YouTube]