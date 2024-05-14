In Shocking Twist, Zayn Malik Now Wants A One Direction Reunion: REPORT

Well, Directioners, did you see this one coming?!

Nearly a decade after Zayn Malik left One Direction and broke the hearts of millions, it would seem he’s ready to make a comeback! As fans have been hoping for a reunion of the worldwide phenomenon that was the British boyband in the twenty-teens, they’ve been let down again and again by the members not being particularly enthused. Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson have all given their opinions, most recently Liam being the one saying he wouldn’t mind a get-together again, but not all of them have been prepared. But now, according to insiders for DailyMail.com on Monday, there’s another member on board.

Zayn is trying his hardest to get his best mates back, according to the source, and it seems like a 1D reunion is in the cards at this point:

“He doesn’t know if it will ever happen, or when, but he would love to start a conversation with the other guys from One Direction and try to make amends with all of them.”

First and foremost, though, before any reunion talk, it seems like he just misses his pals:

“He is trying to figure out the best way to reach out because it will be odd, weird, and uncomfortable, but it is something that has been on his mind. Whether that leads them to working together again musically is one thing, but Zayn’s reasoning is to become friends with his mates that he did so much with. Zayn wants to approach them for forgiveness and friendship. Working with them is not important to him right now.”

Hmm!

The 31-year-old singer is ready to put all the drama behind him, says the insider:

“He has matured and wants to show the rest of the guys this. To be friends again would be amazing.”

Of course, you probably remember how messy his exit from the band got — he went as far as to bash the other guys and say they were never friends! Ouch! So hearing this is a BIG step for them all to make amends and come back around to each other.

What do U think about Zayn’s new POV, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]