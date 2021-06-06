Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Have ‘Grown Closer As A Couple’ Over The Past Few Months!!

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde don’t plan to slow down anytime soon as they’ve been attached at the hip for the past few months! Sorry Jason Sudeikis!

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that the couple has been spending a lot of time in London with each other and are reportedly “having an awesome time.” That same insider went on to elaborate, saying Harry and Olivia have “been going on walks outside in the park and not hiding their relationship” and have “grown even closer as a couple.”

The duo even went on an adorable lunch date earlier this week, which the confidant detailed:

“They enjoyed lunch outside and looked incredibly cute together. They were both in a great mood and left the restaurant holding hands. Harry put his arm around Olivia as they walked back to her house.”

So cute! You take a look at the romantic meal HERE. As we previously reported, the two first sparked romance rumors in January when they were photographed holding hands at a wedding. A different ET source shed some light on their coupling at the time, sharing how Harry and Olivia became practically “inseparable” after wrapping up Don’t Worry, Darling. They said:

“Harry and Olivia have been inseparable. Of course, that’s in part because they’ve been in a bubble for their film, but even in the days since it wrapped, they’re still spending all their time together.”

Glad to see nothing has changed! What are your thoughts on the latest update from the happy pair? Let us know in the comments (below)!

