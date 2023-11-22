Headless Dismembered Torso Found In Queens Believed To Be Missing Irish Filmmaker

Sadly the case of the mysterious dismembered body and the case of the missing filmmaker may be one and the same…

On Friday a headless, armless body was discovered lying on the sand at Breezy Point Beach in Queens, New York. The horrifying discovery seems to be the answer to a seemingly unrelated missing persons case — as law enforcement sources told NBC News on Monday the body is believed to be that of a missing Irish filmmaker.

Ross McDonnell, a filmmaker who won an Emmy for his work as a cinematographer on Showtime‘s The Trade, has been missing since November 4. He had last been seen leaving his Bed-Stuy apartment on his bicycle. The bike was later found abandoned at Fort Tilden Beach, not too far from Breezy Point. Now they think they’ve found him…

Related: Teen Charged As Adult After Allegedly Killing MUCH Older Boyfriend’s Mom!

Shockingly, authorities do NOT suspect foul play in McDonnell’s death. It’s believed he may have gone for a swim and drowned. The dismemberment is thought to have been caused by the body’s exposure to nature over multiple days, before washing up on shore.

Damn. That’s terrible.

It’s unclear why this body is believed to be McDonnell, but they must be pretty sure if they’re willing to tell the press. Authorities are working with the Irish consulate on the investigation. They’re currently awaiting DNA test results to confirm McDonnell’s identity. Still, anyone with information about McDonnell is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

[Image via NYPD/ABC7 NY/YouTube.]