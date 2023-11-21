17-Year-Old Girl Charged As Adult After Allegedly Killing Much Older Boyfriend's Mom -- When He Wouldn't!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A 17-year-old in Ohio will be tried as an adult for allegedly killing her much older boyfriend’s mother. This is one twisted story…

The case of teenager Kaitlyn Coones (pictured above, right) went to court late last week in Lucas County, Ohio. The judge ruled Coones will be tried as an adult on charges related to the death of 53-year-old Nicole Jones. Officially, Kaitlyn is facing multiple charges, including aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, and — disturbingly — abuse of a corpse. Per multiple outlets, the case has now been handed over to a grand jury for further proceedings ahead of trial.

The circumstances of Jones’ death, which occurred back in April, are jaw-dropping. On April 11, Kaitlyn went missing from a foster home where she was living. She secretly moved in with a 33-year-old man named Jonathan Jones (pictured above, left). According to ABC 13 News in Toledo, a month before that, Jonathan had pleaded guilty to charges of endangering children and attempting to commit pandering and obscenity involving a minor after he reportedly had sex with a different girl (who was 15 years old!!!) at a Toledo-area motel. Disgusting!!!

Days after Kaitlyn moved in with Jones, she allegedly told him that he had to kill his mother, per News 19. The issue was the teen apparently felt Nicole disapproved of her son’s relationship with the underage girl. Which, uh, yeah, that would make sense. All normal people should…

Anyways, per Sylvania Township Police Department Detective Jake Albright in a press conference with News 19 related to the trial proceedings late last week, Kaitlyn gave Jonathan an ultimatum to murder his mom:

“Kaitlyn had told Jonathan that they needed to do something about his mother because she was preventing them from being together and she gave him five hours to do something about her, and at one point in the interview, she even mentioned killing her.”

When the five hours passed without Jonathan killing his mother, Kaitlyn took matters into her own hands. Lucas County Attorney’s Office Prosecutor Andy Lastra claimed to the news outlet the 17-year-old “went outside and retrieved a rock” to hit the woman. Lastra continued:

“When Nicole Jones was standing in front of the refrigerator in the kitchen, unaware of Kaitlyn’s presence, she bludgeoned Nicole Jones a number of times and strangled her.”

Per Lastra, Jonathan was sitting in the living room the entire time Kaitlyn spent killing his mom. Then, after Nicole was dead, he allegedly helped his underage girlfriend throw the corpse into a dumpster at a nearby apartment complex.

Kaitlyn and Jonathan then fled to Mexico. At first, before realizing Nicole had been killed, foster care authorities in Ohio were terrified Kaitlyn had been abducted by Jonathan. So, they reached out to law enforcement agencies nationwide to find her. But on the way to Mexico, the teenage girl called a foster care case worker and reportedly confessed to killing Nicole. The case worker immediately relayed that confession to police. Lucas County Attorney’s Office Assistant Prosecutor Patty Wardrop told ABC 13 News:

“While she’s on the road, she calls a case worker to inform that she has done something terrible. What they find [at the crime scene] matches almost exactly what she has explained of the crime as it occurred.”

The US Marshals Service Missing Child Unit sprung into action, and in early May, they apprehended Jonathan and Kaitlyn in Mexico. Per multiple reports, Jonathan had failed to disarm and/or cut off the GPS tracking device he was wearing after his March guilty plea on those separate aforementioned charges. Oops…

Now, Jonathan is also facing charges related to the murder of his mother, including tampering with evidence, and, of course, abuse of a corpse. It’s unclear whether he has retained an attorney.

