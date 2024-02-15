Heather Rae Young Facing Backlash For Leaving Stepdaughter Out Of Valentines Tribute To Kids!

We guess we know who Heather Rae El Moussa’s Valentine WASN’T??

On Wednesday, the Selling Sunset star took to Instagram to share a sweet V-Day post celebrating the man — and boys — in her life. Alongside a carousel of pics with husband Tarek El Moussa, their son Tristan, and her stepson Brayden, the 36-year-old wrote:

“Happy Valentine’s day to my boys T, T & B I have never felt so much love in my life. All 3 keep me on my toes but I wouldn’t want it any other way. I am so thankful to have you as my husband my best friend and my partner @therealtarekelmoussa . You are my person, and the best daddy I could’ve ever asked for. I love you very much honey and I love you Tristan and Bray”

Very sweet, yes…. But fans couldn’t help but notice a blaring omission: her stepdaughter!

Related: Inside Miley & Billy Ray Cyrus’ Nasty Family Feud! All The Latest…

In the comments, suspicious social media users called out the snub of 13-year-old Taylor:

“I love seeing these family posts… but question why Taylor is missing. She could at least be mentioned. Really hope all is ok.” “What about Taylor?! Happy Valentine’s Day, Taylor!! Please know you’re supported by so many” “Hmm isn’t Taylor a Valentine too. I’ll give her a shout out Happy Valentine’s Taylor” “Aww what about your beautiful step daughter?” “Why no mention of Taylor? Genuinely asking!” “Did you get into a fight with Taylor?”

Yikes! We mean, they’re not wrong… Heather is no stranger to posting Taylor on any other day, so why the absence here??

What’s the deal?? Is it because she figures only the boys can be her Valentines? That seems a little odd since they’re all kids. We mean, it kinda feels like one of those situations where you buy Valentine cards for everyone in class — and don’t skip anyone, right?

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram & NBC/YouTube]