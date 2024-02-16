Heather Rae Young Claps Back At Criticism Of Snubbing Stepdaughter Taylor In Valentine’s Day Post!

Heather Rae El Moussa was not letting anyone ruin her Valentine’s Day, especially the haters!

Earlier this week, the Selling Sunset alum shared a touching message for her “boys” — husband Tarek El Moussa, 12-month-old son Tristan El Moussa, and 8-year-old stepson Brayden El Moussa — on the day of love. The problem everyone had with the post, though? Heather did not include her 13-year-old stepdaughter Taylor El Moussa! Ouch! She faced a ton of backlash online for snubbing the teenager. However, the Netflix personality is not here for the criticism! And she made sure everyone knew Taylor would always be her “Galentine” no matter what.

Related: Hot Ones Host Sean Evans’ Porn Star Ex Replaces Him With ‘Better Bald Man’!

Heather took to Instagram Stories on Thursday, posting a video of herself and Tarek attending the teen’s volleyball game. She captioned the video:

“Go Tay!!! My forever Galentine.”

Aww! The 36-year-old real estate agent then posted an adorable picture of her and Taylor hugging in the back of a car with smiles on their faces. And to ensure critics knew Heather had nothing but love for her stepdaughter, of course… oh, and that they’re ignoring the “pettiness” too:

“We close your ears to the pettiness. We strive for positivity only. My girl knows she’s my #1 gal.”

See the posts (below):

This is very sweet. But obvi fans are still gonna be curious as to why Heather didn’t include Taylor in the Valentine’s Day post in the first place! Is it because she feels only the guys in her life can be her Valentine’s? And gals, Galentine’s? Hmm. We’ll never know unless she decides to speak out on it again. For now, though, she isn’t listening to what the haters have to say.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram]