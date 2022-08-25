Heather Rae Young Slams Critic Who Says Husband Tarek El Moussa Is Her ‘Entire Personality’

Heather Rae Young has no time for anyone shading her “love” with husband Tarek El Moussa!

The 34-year-old Selling Sunset star took a moment to clap back this week after a critic took to Twitter on Sunday and claimed that she made Tarek her only focus. The “fan” blasted:

“Heather Rae Young really made her husband her entire personality.”

Oof.

Heather wasn’t going to stand for the unnecessary comment, responding to the tweet days later on Thursday:

“No girl, It’s called true love. That most people never get to experience. Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there.”

Yasss, girl!

Sounds like she’s about as happy as can be!

For anyone unfamiliar with Heather and Tarek’s love story, the lovebirds began their relationship in July 2019 and got engaged one year later. They got married in October 2021 and are already looking to expand their family with the arrival of their first child together, a baby boy, on the way in early 2023. It’s Heather’s first child; the HGTV personality is already a dad to two children — 11-year-old daughter Taylor and 7-year-old son Brayden — from his previous marriage to Christina Hall. Heather wrote in her pregnancy announcement on Instagram in July:

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself. It’s crazy how life works. One minute you go from wondering when ‘the one’ with come into your life to meeting the love of your life, helping raise 2 incredible kids, getting married, envisioning having a baby, to being pregnant.”

The real estate agent went on to explain in a follow-up post a couple of days later that her road to getting pregnant hasn’t been “normal,” explaining:

“If you know us, you know our journey has been far from ‘normal’ so of course our pregnancy story is the same. I’ve been really open about my pregnancy journey-we’ve been doing IVF and went from having 7 frozen eggs to being told we were only supposed to get 2 follicles to then being able to get 8 to… having an all natural pregnancy. You just never know what life has in store for you. You can plan and try to make things happen all you want but what’s meant to be will be so to me, our baby is a miracle baby – the odds were definitely against us but all that matters is that it happened…”

And as they get ready to welcome their little one next year, the couple seemingly has been more in love than ever! Tarek even hopped on the ‘gram last week to express:

“Love this woman more than the world and love our little boy already so much. Can’t wait for our next chapter together but for now it’s daily stomach kisses and putting my head to her belly”

So sweet!

Nothing is going to burst their happy bubble right now — not even a hater on Twitter! Reactions to Heather’s clap back? Let us know in the comments (below)!

