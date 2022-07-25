IT’S A…? Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa Reveal Sex Of Their First Baby Together!

So exciting!!

Nearly two weeks after revealing they are expecting their first baby together, Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are letting fans in on another secret: the sex of their baby!!

Related: Heather Calls Tarek ‘Heroic’ After Stopping Airplane Altercation

On Sunday, the Selling Sunset star and Flipping 101 lead took to Instagram during a gender reveal party with their friends and family to share whether they are having a boy or a girl. In the clip, the husband and wife stood in front of a gorgeous display with Tarek’s kids, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack. After a quick countdown, the family members launched a bunch of poppers to discover… Well, we won’t spoil the fun for you — watch the surprise for yourself (below)!!

IT’S A BOY!

OMG! Thrilled with the news, Heather captioned the upload:

“Baby boy El Moussa ”

The HGTV personality also commented:

“IT’S A BOY!!!”

Aw! Seems they all can’t wait to meet the new little man in the fam — including his big siblings! Love it! Check out more photos from the party (below)!

Many congrats!

We’re so happy for this sweet couple! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Did you think it was a boy or a girl? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Heather Rae Young/Instagram]