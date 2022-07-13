'Huge Shock' News! Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Are Expecting Their First Child Together!

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are having a baby!

The couple confirmed the happy news to People on Wednesday. They shared that it had been a “huge shock” for them since they were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and scheduled to transfer an embryo next fall. However, their plans (obviously) changed! As Heather said to the publication:

“We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

The Selling Sunset star, who has been open about struggling with fertility in the past, admitted while she was initially happy with just being a stepmom to his children with ex-wife Christina Haack — 11-year-old Taylor and 6-year-old Brayden — she eventually wanted more:

“When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together. I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They’re such incredible kids and I love them so much. But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I’m in love with.”

Tarek added:

“I’m just obsessed with my kids. They’re my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I’m so excited.”

As for how they found out about their bundle of joy? Heather, who is due early next year, shared that they got the big news a few weeks ago when she suddenly felt the urge “to take a pregnancy test right away.” After the first two tests “came out ‘undetected,’” she took another one just in case:

“I was organizing my clothes. I was just doing other things, and probably like 20 minutes later I was like, ‘Oh, the pregnancy test.’ I went and looked and it said full-on pregnant.”

Immediately, the real estate agent screamed and scared her assistant, who soon broke out into tears when she revealed what happened. She continued:

“I took two more tests. Right away, [they said] pregnant.”

Heather then decided to surprise Tarek when he returned home from work by putting the pregnancy tests inside a box with confetti and a baby onesie inside. But when she gave it to the Flip or Flop star, he didn’t exactly understand what was happening for a hot minute. Tarek recalled:

“I’m opening up this box and there are these sticks. I’m staring at them and thinking, are these COVID tests? And then I said, ‘Oh, s**t! Are you pregnant?’ She said yes, and that’s how we found out.”

Heather went on to say:

“I swear, it was 30 seconds of him trying to put it together. I started tearing up because it was such a moment of excitement and relief. He was so happy. We hugged and embraced each other and kissed.”

The television personalities also revealed they’ve done a test to find out the sex of the baby. However, they don’t plan on looking at the results until they host a reveal party in a couple of weeks. But it sounds like Tarek may have a guess! Heather said:

“Tarek thinks it’s a girl. I don’t know yet. I just want a happy, healthy baby. We already have Tay and Bray, so I’d be happy with either. But I secretly want a little mini Heather.”

One thing we know for sure is that this little one will have one of the best nurseries around, all thanks to the real estate pro parents! Congratulations to Heather and Tarek! You can ch-ch-check out their stunning baby announcement pics HERE!

