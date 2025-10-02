Heidi Klum Teases This Year’s Extravagantly Spooky Halloween Costume!

Heidi Klum doesn’t miss!

It’s October! And you know what that means, right? The multi-faceted model is back, and ready to defend her title of the Queen of Halloween!

On Wednesday, Heidi hopped on Instagram to tease her plans for her 2025 Halloween costume, which is already shaping up to be extravagantly spooky! Take a look at her ominous facial prosthetic (below):

OMG! Creepy!

In her caption, she teased “this is just the beginning” and tagged Hollywood prosthetic makeup designer Mike Marino, who’s worked on The Penguin, A Different Man, and previous costumes for Heidi! So we have a feeling they’re cooking up something REALLY good!

Take a look at some of her previous costumes (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Do YOU have any idea what this could be? Let us know in the comments down below!

