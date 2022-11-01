Heidi Klum's EPIC Halloween Costume Will Make You Squirm!!

This is truly iconic!

Heidi Klum wore one of the best — and most unexpected — Halloween costumes of the season!

On Monday night, the supermodel hosted her annual party in New York City after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. And she returned with a bang as she dressed up as a giant earthworm on a fishing hook. No joke! Her husband Tom Kaulitz was part of the look — dressed up as a fisherman who had lost his eye in the process.

Related: Kylie Jenner’s Best Halloween Costumes Through The Years!

Ch-ch-check it out!

Look at her!!! LOLz!

While HIGHlariously laying on the carpet, Heidi caught up with ET, revealing it took “several months” for her team to create the costume. Apparently, she’s been dreaming up this creation since last year when she “wanted to be a tree,” but Tom “thought it would be too difficult,” she added:

“So I started thinking outside the box.”

It’s definitely out of the box!

Related: The View Dressed Up A Child In A Will Smith Oscars Slap Halloween Costume!

Ahead of her big Heidiween event, she also told ET her costume would be “very claustrophobic,” teasing:

“I don’t want to let my Halloween fans down, or myself. Because it’s an internal challenge with myself every year to come up with something amazing, something unexpected. I feel like I’ve achieved that this year, now I just really hope it works. There’s never really a trial. There’s no dress rehearsal, so, when I do it that day — it’s either it works or it doesn’t work, so I hope it works.”

The 49-year-old also revealed she would be wearing a lot of prosthetics, which has its own challenges, saying:

“Having so many prosthetics on, in the past — you go through waves. There’s moments where I’m like, ‘OK, I can do this,’ and then it’s like, ‘Oh my God, get it off, get it off!’ ‘Cause, it’s essentially all stuck on you. It’s not something you can take off like a hat when you don’t feel like it anymore, and take it off — it’s on!”

It was so worth it for this hilarious costume! Take a look at some behind-the-scenes footage of her getting ready (below)!

And here’s a gory look at Tom’s eye!

Love her commitment to the bit! Would U dress up as a worm?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Heidi Klum/Instagram]