High School Principal Suspended After 'Weird' Lap Dance With School Mascot At Pep Rally!

A high school principal has come under fire after showing off his “weird” dance moves at a pep rally.

It’s the time of year again where kids return to school to learn and fill their young minds… Sometimes with something they can’t unsee, unfortunately! Like a middle-aged man performing a lap dance with a school mascot!

An Atwater, California father is as confused as you are reading that after viewing his 14-year-old son’s footage from a pep rally at Buhach Colony High School. No other way to say it, really — the Principal performed an inappropriate dance on the mascot! In the video, which father Ryan Attebery shared to Facebook over the weekend, Principal Robert Nunes can be seen sitting in a chair while Thor, the school’s mascot, dances around him. Robert then switches positions with the mascot, and briefly performs what looks to be a suggestive dance. He then shouts into the microphone:

“What happens in Buhach stays in Buhach!”

Oh… Oh no…

Ryan, clearly unsettled by the footage, asked, “Am I a square or was this weird af for a principal to do?”

The vid quickly spread around the internet with many pointing out that if a student were to do something similar, they’d likely be suspended. And that’s what happened to the principal, too!

The Merced Union High School District confirmed to People on Wednesday that Nunes has since been placed on administrative leave. Spokesperson Viviana Fuentes said in a statement:

“This decision comes as part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment. The District is conducting a comprehensive review of the situation. While the investigation is ongoing, Mr. Nunes will not be participating in any school-related responsibilities or activities.”

Yikes! And this was apparently the dude’s FIRST year there as principal! Not a great way to start…

While speaking with People, Ryan explained why he shared the video on FB:

“Hey, man, like, this is what your kids see. You guys have the right to see it. That’s all it was for me.”

However, he also said he was “shocked” to learn of the action being taken against the principal as many students have been “sticking up for him.” Ryan added:

“For all I know, he’s a great guy, but at the same time, it doesn’t make it any less weird.”

Students have since confirmed on social media that the pep rally was Vegas-themed. Ryan left off:

“Everybody’s saying he is [a good guy]. He probably is, and it’s probably just a bad joke. They’re like, ‘Oh, the students, that was all the students idea.’ And I’m like, ‘I know, but the fact that there wasn’t a red flag, is a red flag in itself.’ I’d rather just make sure these kids are cool. It was all weird, nonetheless.”

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers?? How bad was this? Just getting too into the bit with the kids? Or worse?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Image via Mascots/Netflix]