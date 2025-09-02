Kim Kardashian Ignites Debate After Revealing Controversial Parenting Take! Do YOU Agree??

We have a feeling a LOT of kids are about to ask their parents to take Kim Kardashian’s parenting advice…

Over the weekend, the SKIMS founder appeared on streamer Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 livestream and offered a controversial parenting take: she does NOT “believe in homework”! Every kid’s dream! LOLz!

The 44-year-old explained her reasoning, telling the 23-year-old streamer:

“But I’m going to tell you why. Kids are in school for eight hours a day. When they come home, they need to also — they do sports, have a life, spend time with their family. I think that homework should be left for in school.”

We bet North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, have no problem abiding by those roles! Ha!

The businesswoman clarified that she “definitely” thinks kids should be “doing the work,” just not at home:

“If you go into school … and you’re doing your school eight hours a day, the last thing you want to do is then get off your school program and then do a book report. You should be doing that with your professor and with your teacher, and eight hours a day is enough of school work in my opinion.”

We can see her train of thought, but it’s different when a child is in an overcrowded classroom and can’t get all the one-on-one help they may need… Those extra hours at home may be necessary for retention! So fans were QUICK to push back:

“Of course someone who paid to get their homework done would say that” “Well, homework doesn’t stop kids from doing all that she mentioned, I sometimes did my homework before leaving school back in the days” “So no homework… but who’s going to make sure kids actually learn anything?” “ya when you aint gotta compete in life and already got [millions] for life on birth its pointless” “Meanwhile kids want to be influencers and streamers and influencers and streamers trying to justify why homework shouldn’t be a thing? The world is definitely ending” “That’s why you don’t listen to idiots..kids can’t learn every damn thing at school…hence homework..maybe family can reinforce what they learned if they are struggling ..”

However, plenty of others actually agreed with the makeup mogul:

“I get her point, but homework is also practice. Maybe the problem is how schools do it, not homework itself.” “She’s right for once. Homework is useless, they already spent 8 hours learning and exercising. Kids need to have time to be kids, play with their family and socialize with their neighbors, after school hours should be about social life and family.” “Weekends should be the only time kids are given homework though” “Ngl though I actually support her. Kids spend time in school from 8-4pm and instead of them to rest you give them loads of homework.” “After school hours are for family and social life, a school that needs more than 8 hours to teach and exercise has to evaluate themselves first.”

Well, at least she believes in school at all unlike her sister Kourtney Kardashian! So the question is for YOU: where do you land on this debate? Let us know in the comments down below!

