How Bryan Kohberger Changed After Idaho Murders, According To Classmates!

Bryan Kohberger started to act differently following the murders of the four University of Idaho students. That’s according to the classmates who had to deal with him…

As we previously reported, the unsealed documents on the case from the Idaho State Police revealed the 30-year-old convicted killer already had a horrible reputation with classmates and professors at Washington State University, where he was pursuing a PhD in criminology. The guy had 13 official complaints against him from female students and staff! And that was just in the first semester in the program!

Most were about his “rude and belittling behavior toward women.” But as one staff member described it, Kohberger had a habitual “stating of outspoken discriminatory comments which were homophobic, ableist, xenophobic and misogynistic in nature.” She added that he made women feel “very uncomfortable,” often staring or leaning over them. Other students and faculty called him “creepy,” “odd,” or “weird.” To paint a picture of just how horribly he acted, a professor in his criminology program warned colleagues that he would be caught “harassing, stalking, and sexually abusing” students if he ever became a teacher. Chilling.

But what they didn’t know is that Kohberger would take things way further than that — brutally murdering Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves at their off-campus home in Idaho in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022. And while no one suspected he did it, they did, in hindsight, notice a change in him after the killings.

First off, according to the unsealed case documents, per Us Weekly, students and faculty spotted Kohberger with visible injuries on his hands following the killings. One student told police there were cuts on his hand “similar to cat scratches.” That one we’d actually heard before. But it was maybe worse than that! Because another noted he had “bloody knuckles,” though they were unsure if they saw it immediately before or after the crimes. When a professor pointed out his bandaged hand around the time of the homicide, he told her it was due to “a silly accident indoors.”

Apparently, the guy couldn’t keep his story straight. He told a fellow TA, who spotted the marks on his face and hands, that he was “in a car accident.” Not something you usually get indoors.

Following the murders, students also started to witness changes in his behavior. Kohberger often would use his phone in his class, which his classmates assumed he’d been using to take notes. He stopped bringing it after the killings, though. He brought a laptop instead. We wonder… Was it because he was getting paranoid about what someone could do with it? There was phone data that ended up tying him to the location of the murders…

Another student mentioned that he went from sporting a clean-shaven look to having facial hair and appearing “disheveled.” He even wore a heavy jacket during the three-hour class period for some reason — even though the weather didn’t call for one. Sounds like he was maybe falling apart. Guilt? Fear of getting caught? We wonder…

But the most glaring change? Kohberger was in a criminology program, so obviously the Idaho murders were brought up in class. It’s one of the biggest murder cases in the country, and it was just a half hour away. Normally, he would participate in class discussions. But when the homicides came up, he said nothing. Not hard to figure why — he wouldn’t want to incriminate himself.

He didn’t remain completely silent on the murders, though. Approximately three weeks after the Idaho murders, Kohberger told another student in private that whoever killed the four students “must have been pretty good,” praising the “good choice” in timing since it happened shortly before winter break. JFC.

