Hilary Duff Subtly Reveals She Gave Birth To Her Third Child!

Party of five!

Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma welcomed their new little one! This marks their second child together (we all know and love Banks, now 2), but her third overall. She shares Luca, 8, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

On Friday, the actress subtly announced the happy news on Instagram with a photo of Banks sporting a thoughtful look on her face while sitting in a tub. In the caption, the Lizzie McGuire alum wrote:

“I’m a big sister ……. marinating on how I feel about that!”

Ch-ch-check out the adorable announcement (below):

The snapshot was soon flooded with comments from Hilary’s followers and friends, including Younger co-star Debi Mazar:

“Wait!!!! Banks is a BIG sis!??? Well then..Hope YOU and fam are doing well!!! Congratulations are clearly in order! Curious if my prediction of a BOY was correct??”

Meanwhile, the singer’s pal Lisa Stelly also sent her congratulations, saying:

“First of all congrats mama second of all she’s thirteen”

It’s unclear when she gave birth to the lil tot nor do we know the kid’s actual name, but here’s hoping she spills the tea on that soon! In October, the excited actress announced on the ‘gram her family was “growing” with a super cute boomerang of her hubby rubbing her new belly bump, writing:

“We are growing!!! Mostly me … ”

Matthew reposted the video over on his account with a caption poking fun at their time spent during the coronavirus pandemic:

“lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 – 2021”

At least they enjoyed quarantine, right?!

This certainly hasn’t been the easiest pregnancy for the leading lady. While filming her fourth season of Younger in New York, the actress was exposed to COVID-19, leading to a self-quarantine away from family. Not only was it incredibly scary for the baby’s heath, but it was difficult for the star not to see her precious kiddos! She kept a positive attitude throughout the isolation, though, even learning to communicate with her kids in creative ways, like Luca stomping on the upstairs floor. The momma explained on IG at the time:

“Matt taught Luca the code for I love you. We’ve been doing it all day long. It’s so sad.”

Awww!! Thankfully, the 33-year-old tested negative for the novel virus shortly after.

While the pandemic has certainly tested many celeb relationships, Hilary and Matthew’s has been going strong since 2017. One year into dating, they’d already begun their family together (with the arrival of Banks) and never looked back. A source told E! News at the time of their wedding in 2019:

“Hilary has always known she would be with Matthew forever and having Banks sealed the deal. She’s really happy and excited. Everyone in Hilary’s family has always loved him and seeing him be a dad to Banks now has only made their relationship stronger.”

Their quarantine baby wasn’t that much of a surprise considering the couple had caught the bug for a newborn quite early into this year-long ordeal, with Duff telling People in July:

“We’re obsessed with our kids and [we’re like], ‘Should we do one more? Is this a good time?’ It’s tough because everything is so uncertain. Like, is it safe to have a baby right now? We don’t know. Can we hold on for two years or is work gonna be crazy? We’re always kind of talking about it and toying with the idea, but nothing too serious yet.”

It certainly turned serious! We’re so happy they’ve welcomed their new bundle of joy into the world. 2021 is looking better already!

[Image via WENN/Instar & Hilary Duff/Instagram]