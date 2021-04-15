Katy Perry & Miranda Kerr Speak On The ‘Constant And Unconditional’ Love From Their Kids

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr got candid about motherhood and their “modern family” during an Instagram Live discussion on Tuesday.

As you may know, the pair’s lives have become intertwined over the years. The pop singer is currently engaged to and shares daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom, who happens to be the supermodel’s ex-husband and father to their son Flynn. The former Victoria Secret angel remarried Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel and has since welcomed two more sons, Hart and Myles. Like we said, modern!

During the conversation, the pair bonded over their experiences as parents. Kerr first commented on how she loves being a mother.

“The kids are my No. 1 love, as you know. It’s just the best thing in the world, being a mom.”

Katy couldn’t help but agree, adding:

“It’s the best job, it’s the most fulfilling. I mean, I feel like, you know, I got the opportunity to climb every single mountain, especially career-wise, and see those views and a lot of them I was really grateful for. But there was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like, all the love that I was ever searching for.”

Kerr went on to say that having children was the “heart opener of all heart openers” before Perry continued to detail how, after years of finding her music “validated by the outside world,” she just loves the all-encompassing love from her daughter no matter what.

“As a performer, sometimes, there’s a lot less of this, but like, your art is validated by the outside world and that fluctuates. Sometimes you are beloved and then sometimes people are like ‘Nah, I don’t like that. Moving on.’ But the love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn’t based on you know, what you have, what you don’t have, you know, what career, what product and so that’s definitely made me feel so full to know that there’s this unwavering, unconditional love.”

The Teenage Dream hitmaker then joked how nothing is even asked of her other than just being a momma — except for “some milk, and some cuddles, and ‘change my diaper.’” LOLz! Perry further confessed how happy she has been to make her family a priority rather than her career.

“There’s no feeling like it. I’m so glad I didn’t keep bulldozing ahead. It’s amazing to have this opportunity to be a businesswoman, but at 36 and at 35 or 34, when I was like, ‘OK, I’m ready,’ I’m so glad I made the conscious decision to try and do that because I didn’t want to miss out on that opportunity. I’m so glad I didn’t miss out on that opportunity and put some real intention into it. It’s been the best thing, but you know that because you’ve got three.”

Kerr then added:

“Three boys! It’s wild. I still pinch myself. I feel so lucky to be a mom.”

There’s nothing like it! Ch-ch-check out the full IG Live chat (below):

