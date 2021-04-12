SURPRISE! Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Had A Baby -- And The Name Is A Heartwarming Tribute!

HUGE congratulations are in order for Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song! Last week the couple became first-time parents to a healthy baby boy!

Confirming the happy news to Esquire on Monday, the stars said simply:

“We’re overjoyed.”

Their son is almost exactly one week old, born Monday, April 5 at 1:10 p.m. in Los Angeles. He weighed in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Both baby and mommy are in good health. So great to hear!

The couple also confirmed the name of their little guy, and it’s a special one. They chose to call him Dakota Song Culkin.

For those who don’t know, Dakota was the name of Macaulay’s big sister, who was just a year older than the Home Alone star. She was killed in a tragic accident in 2008 when she was walking in LA and was struck by a car.

Choosing that name to honor her is such a beautiful tribute.

While this is the couple’s first child, they’ve had a lot of practice as pet parents. They have a full house with three cats, a dog, several fish, and a parrot.

Culkin, now 40 (!!!), and Brenda, who just turned 33, met on the set of an indie film called Changeland, directed by Mack’s BFF Seth Green, back in 2017.

By all accounts the relationship has been nothing but bliss. The two told Esquire in a cover story last year how they constantly surprise one another with little expressions of sweetness, like surprising the other with a nicely laid out order of sushi for dinner or drawing one another a bath to soothe an ache.

Mack admitted things went so well right from the start, he immediately got worried:

“I was waiting for the other shoe to drop.”

Eventually, he realized everything would be fine; as he put it, “sometimes it’s just good.” And even better now!

Brenda gushed about her man to the outlet, saying:

“You can’t be around him and not be happy.”

The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody alum also revealed maybe the sweetest thing we’ve ever heard about Mack. She said during her mom’s cancer treatments, he would often cook her vegetable soup — specially prepared with sweet-onion broth because she’s a vegetarian — and bring her his homemade potato chips.

Something tells us he is going to be an AMAZING father!

