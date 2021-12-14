Hilary Duff Poses Naked In HAWT Bathtub Selfies A Day After Sparking Pregnancy Rumors!

Hilary Duff is showing a whole new side of herself!

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the former Disney Channel star posed for some sexy selfies while enjoying a bath! In the first photo, the momma of three pretended to wipe at her eye, joking:

“Have had sunscreen in my eye all day.”

A flower emoji was strategically placed over one of her assets, but nothing else was covered up! Duff rocked two necklaces and showed off a small heart tattoo on her wrist, as well.

In a second snapshot, the Lizzie McGuire alum let her wet hair frame her face, writing about her freshly done eyebrows:

“Hope the sun doesn’t take my brows away.”

Gorgeous!!

Just a day earlier, she had all her fans talking about the possibility she might be pregnant with another child. She and her husband, Matthew Koma, currently share Banks, 3, and Mae, 8 months. She’s also the momma to Luca, 9, with ex-husband Mike Comrie. The whole thing was just a misunderstood caption on an Instagram, in which she joked about traveling as a group of “3.” Fans assumed she had a bun was in the oven, but she was referring to singer Stephan Jenkins who she managed to capture in her selfie. Take a look:

