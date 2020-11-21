Pregnant Hilary Duff Reveals She's On 'Quarantine Day 2' After Being Exposed To COVID-19

Sending all of our best to expectant momma Hilary Duff right now!

The 33-year-old TV and film star took to her Instagram Story early on Saturday morning to reveal that she has been exposed to the novel coronavirus. According to the selfie and accompanying message Duff shared with her followers, she has been quarantining for two days now and exposure apparently happened earlier this week in New York City, where she has been filming the latest season of her hit TV series, Younger. Ugh.

The news couldn’t come at a more unfortunate time for Hilary, who’s expecting her second child with husband Matthew Koma. You’ll recall, the two already share their 2-year-old daughter Violet Banks and the Disney channel alum is also mom to her 8-year-old son Luca Cruz from a previous relationship with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Alongside her photo, she wrote:

“Exposed to covid Quarantine day 2 Fml”

See it (below):

We are so sorry to hear the awful position she’s in. It’s unclear if the Lizzie McGuire portrayer has actually taken a coronavirus test and what her results were, but it’s obviously the smartest and safest move to isolate herself (and everyone else) until more is known.

As we mentioned up top, the pregnant actress has been staying in the Big Apple while filming her popular TV Land drama. Just like countless other TV shows and movies this year, production was reportedly delayed due to the pandemic and had only just resumed last month in October. Now, with Duff’s current condition, things will likely be put on hold once again.

With the total number of coronavirus cases in the United States passing 12 million as of Saturday, this serves as yet another reminder to practice social distancing guidelines outlined by the CDC and to continue doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Get well soon, Hil!

[Image via Fayes Vision/WENN/Hilary Duff/Instagram]