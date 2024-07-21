Richard Simmons’ Staff Reveals Final Message & Photo He Prepared For Fans Before Death

Richard Simmons had one final message for the world before his untimely death.

As the world continues to mourn the legendary fitness guru, his team has revealed a final few treasures from the man himself. And they’re so incredibly wholesome. On Saturday, Richard’s “staff” took to his X (Twitter) account to reveal he had one final post lined up for fans, as he was known to share social media messages and photos every weekend. His staff wrote:

“From Richard’s staff: Hello everyone. Richard worked very hard on his posts for you. He had many ideas and would work ahead… going back to each one making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting.”

They continued:

“As you know, on the weekends, he would just share a photo with a caption. He always chose his photos and wrote his captions for the upcoming weekend by Friday. So we have the post Richard planned to share with you last Sunday. We thought you’d want to see it.”

The staff then shared a photo of the fitness icon sporting gray hair and an orange NASA space suit while smiling in front of a colorful background. His final message reads:

“Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard”

So sweet.

According to his staff, the post was supposed to go up on Sunday, July 14, but as we all know he sadly passed away just one day before that after suffering a fall in his bathroom and reportedly refusing medical assistance.

His brother Lenny told People he was laid to rest on Friday in a private funeral:

“Our beloved Dicky was laid to rest this morning surrounded by only family and closest friends. We pray for your continued love and support during this very difficult time.”

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, he was buried at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles.

Our hearts continue to be with Richard’s loved ones. What do you think of his final message? Let us know in the comments down below.

