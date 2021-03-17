Florida Teen & Her Assistant Principal Mom Allegedly STOLE The Homecoming Queen Vote!

Well, some people will stop at absolutely nothing to get their child the coveted title of Homecoming Queen.

In the case of Florida mom Laura Rose Carroll, that means breaking the law. Yikes. Just… yikes. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 50-year-old, who serves as an assistant principal for a nearby elementary school, tampered with the school voting system in a plot to rig the election for her 17-year-old daughter.

Apparently a full 117 of the votes cast were fake! That’s a lot of fraud.

After the votes were cast for Tate High School’s homecoming court, the school brought in the police with a complaint of “unauthorized access into hundreds of student accounts.” Investigators noticed that many of the votes had come from the same IP address. Authorities easily linked the IP address to Laura’s household and cell phone.

Once they knew where to look, detectives found that Carroll had gotten into the school’s FOCUS network. In a release, they explained the evidence was more than circumstantial:

“Multiple students reported that the daughter described using her mother’s FOCUS account to cast votes.”

Ugh. Whoa. So, according to this, not only did the IP “out” Laura, but her own daughter was bragging about it? Per the arrest documents, one student spoke up and added even more information! They said the high school senior had been showing off access to the system for some time!

“I recall times that [the teen] logged onto her mom’s FOCUS account and openly shared information, grades, schedules, etc., with others. She did not seem like logging in was a big deal and was very comfortable with doing so.”

Not the brightest crime — nor the most ambitious! We mean, why not valedictorian and head cheerleader while you’re at it?

We kid, but this is no laughing matter for Carroll and her daughter. Mom has been suspended from her assistant principal position, and her daughter has been expelled. Both are facing felony charges of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, and criminal use of personally identifiable information, as well as conspiracy to commit these offenses, a first-degree misdemeanor.

It’s unclear if the court will try the 17-year-old senior as an adult.

What do YOU think? Drop us a comment below with your thoughts! We’re super curious to hear what you have to say on this wild crime — and if you’d watch the movie starring Reese Witherspoon as the mom!

