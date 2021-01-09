Pumpkin Shares Rare Update On Honey Boo Boo Two Years After Mama June's Drug Arrest

It’s been a while, but it’s good to hear from Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and her younger half-sister, the infamous Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson!

Earlier this week, on Tuesday afternoon, the 21-year-old Pumpkin took to Instagram to post a brand new photo of herself along with her husband, Joshua Efird, and their 2-year-old daughter Ella. The family was shown at the Walt Disney World theme park down in Orlando, Florida, having the time of their life.

Related: Mama June Admits To Spending At Least $2,500 A Day On Meth And Cocaine

Sure, there’s a freakin’ pandemic going on right now, but COVID or not the fam is cute as can be and little Ella looks gorgeous, as you can see (below):

At least they are wearing masks, right? Sigh…

Anyways, pic aside, the real story went down in the comments section, when one IG follower asked the super-responsible Pumpkin whether Alana — who is now 15 years old — was back to living with her mom, Mama June Shannon. Responding to the query, Lauryn offered up (below):

“She’s still with me.”

Wow!

So even after two years since Mama June was first arrested on that drug possession charge in Alabama back in March 2019, it appears that things haven’t gotten back to normal for the one-time reality TV star who came up big in Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and From Not To Hot. Since then, things have progressively gone from bad to worse for June and her BF, Geno Doak, as they continue to get caught up in a less-than-ideal lifestyle… to put it mildly…

Of course, Alana herself appears to still be in very good hands; Pumpkin has long proven to be responsible as a sister-turned-momma of sorts, and the younger ex-reality TV star has been slowly but surely coming of age under her loving half-sister’s tutelage.

Related: Sadly, Mama June Made Her Choice A While Ago, And It Wasn’t The Right One! UGH!!!

And Pumpkin has shared more Honey Boo Boo pics and moments here and there, too!

Back in September, the pair posed for a fun mirror selfie together, as you can see (below):

So amazing to see Honey Boo Boo grow up and become a young woman! Time flies!

And it’s SO good for Pumpkin for making this commitment… she truly impacted a life with her generosity and help!

Related: Mama June’s Spiral Into Drugs And Money Problems Continues On Unabated…

Still, nothing compares to mom, ya know? That is, if she can ever get clean and healthy enough to do what she needs to do!

Alas, Honey Boo Boo is just a few years from being a legal adult herself, and it appears life will continue to move on, with or without Mama June around. It’s sad, honestly. We’re still hoping for the best!

What do U think about this sadly never-ending family situation here, Perezcious readers?! TBH, we’ve gotta look on the bright side with this one: we are so glad Pumpkin and Honey Boo Boo continue to have each other, at least.

They seem to make a very good team together, don’t they??

[Image via Lauryn Efird/Instagram]