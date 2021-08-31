16-Year-Old Alana Thompson AKA Honey Boo Boo 'Secretly Dating' 20-Year-Old College Student!

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is growing up really quickly!

If the Teen Vogue photoshoot and in-depth profile wasn’t enough to make you see that — or her older sisters’ quick defense of Alana’s modeling work in that very same photoshoot — then this news should make your jaw drop!

According to a new report published on Tuesday, the 16-year-old Thompson has been “secretly dating” a 20-year-old college student for “about six months.”

The Sun has revealed that the 16-year-old reality TV star has been in a relationship with college student Dralin Carswell for nearly half a year! Even more newsworthy is that even despite the couple’s age difference, Alana’s sisters “approve of the romance.”

Wow!

Carswell, who previously attended a Nashville, Tennessee-area technical school before that pandemic hit last spring, now resides in Georgia “near Alana and her sister Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon, who is also her legal guardian.”

Speaking to the outlet about Dralin’s appeal for Alana, a source got real about the relationship and made things sound like they are going really, really well for the reality TV superstar:

“Dralin and Alana are attached at the hip and hang out together all the time. He was quiet at first, but he’s like one of the family now. He’s just as fun and crazy as the rest of them.”

Along with Pumpkin, older sisters Jessica, 24, and Anna, 27 (the one who came to Honey Boo Boo’s defense after the Teen Vogue pics dropped!) are also said to have seriously approved of Dralin, too!

The insider checks in again, here, explaining that mutual interests like the love of cars actually helped to bring these two together in the first place:

“He has a Dodge Camaro, that’s like his baby, and he lets her drive it sometimes. Right now she is saving up for her own car though- she wants a Jeep.”

As it turns out, the whole thing really got steam back in March, when Dralin updated his status on Facebook to “In A Relationship.” Just like the last generation(s) that immediately precedes them, kids these days keep taking the plunge on their relationships by going to Mark Zuckerberg‘s site and changing their relationship status! The more some things change… right, y’all?! Ha!

Anyways, in addition to making things official on FB, The Sun claims Alana posted a photo of the duo on her private account as well! In the comments, Dralin allegedly referred to her as his “bae” and dropped a heart emoji.

Per the report, all of her family is friends with the guy on Facebook — except for Alana’s momma, Mama June Shannon. It’s unclear whether June has met him or not. You can see pics of Dralin HERE.

Oh, and by the way — because we know you were wondering, since we are too — the legal age of consent in the state of Georgia is, in fact, sixteen years old. So everybody involved is above boar and legal then?! It would appear that way, at least!

That’s not an easy thing to in this day and age!

