Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's Big Sis Defends Her Decision To Model After Viral Teen Vogue Photo Shoot Turns Heads!

Don’t mess with Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson — or else you’ll have to deal with her and her proud, strong sisters!

The 16-year-old infamous reality TV star was the subject of a fascinating Teen Vogue profile this past week, and as part of the promo for the enlightening piece — in which she asks fans and friends to quit calling her by her childhood nickname! — Alana opts to take part in a glamorous photo shoot!

In the past few days, though, critics have inevitably popped out, trolling the innocent girl about her size, and her modeling aspirations. Not cool at ALL!

Now, following all the criticism levied at the soon-to-be-16-year-old amid the Teen Vogue spread, at least one very important person near and dear to Alana’s heart is popping up to defend her: older half-sister Anna Cardwell! Speaking to The Sun, Cardwell sounds like she’s not going to stand for any of this bullying bull s**t — nor should she!

Citing advancements in the fashion industry, like Victoria’s Secret‘s use of plus-size models, and name-dropping Ashley Graham along the way, Cardwell called out those skeptical of Alana’s high-fashion chops! The 26-year-old said (below):

“Alana is beautiful. There are models like Ashley Graham who are 200 pounds, and she has huge contracts. I mean, hell, Victoria’s Secret is working with plus sized models. Does weight even matter?”

Amen!

And she continued from there, too!

Anna added:

“The modeling industry has gotten so much backlash for not having plus sized models, now they’re doing diversity with all different types of people and cultures. Alana actually stood up and did it, and hopefully she gives others the courage to do it. Basically, she is putting herself out there, and all the teens who are overweight now — she has given them the encouragement.”

Seriously! Gone are the days where models can only look one certain way — snaps and claps for diversity in every way and truly celebrating all of our unique, amazing, and inspiring personal attributes!

And yes, that includes everything AH-Mazing that Alana brings to the table, too!

Oh, by the way, Anna summed up the chat by admitting she was so inspired by Alana’s Teen Vogue spread that maybe future photo shoots could be in store:

“We [all of the family’s sisters] are nuts for sure, but we are all beautiful. We all could be models.”

Imagine that! We’re still geeked on the girl that grew up as Honey Boo Boo now turning heads in a high-fashion photo shoot! Get it, Alana! And don’t ever let the haters tell you any differently!

