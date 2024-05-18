Watch Honey Boo Boo Family Emotionally React To Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Death In Mama June: Family Crisis Trailer

The new season of Mama June: Family Crisis is going to be the most emotional one yet… Hell, maybe one of the toughest reality TV journeys ever!

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell sadly passed away from cancer in December of last year, leaving the whole Honey Boo Boo crew with broken hearts and an empty spot in their lives. At the time, we got to hear a bit about how the family felt during the tragic moment. But they were filming during that time… so now we’re about to see how it played out in real time on the show.

In a new teaser for the upcoming season, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird can be heard narrating over the fam’s struggles with Mama June Shannon, but she and Alana Thompson quickly decide they’re “putting [our] fight with Mama aside” to focus on Anna. In a heartbreaking clip, the 29-year-old can be seen in a hospital bed, declaring:

“The tumors all are triple the size that they were.”

The video then cuts to the family all hugging one another, and another clip of June wiping tears out of her eyes, while Lauryn narrates that they “had to face the hardest moment of our lives”. The 44-year-old matriarch then says:

“Anna passed away. I would spend every last penny just to have her back.”

Heartbreaking!

After Anna’s passing, her husband Eldrige Toney and her daughters Kylee and Kaitlyn are given her ashes. But sadly, this doesn’t seem to stop the family issues, and Lauryn goes into detailing the custody battle that’s been going on between June and Anna’s ex-husband Michael Cardwell. So much drama…

You can see the full trailer (below):

So much tension and shock this season! Will U be watching, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via WE tv/YouTube]