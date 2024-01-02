Mama June Wins Legal Battle Against Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Ex -- Granted Custody Of Granddaughter!

Mama June Shannon just had a big legal win!

In the wake of Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s tragic death, her two young daughters have been left without their primary caretaker. Her ex-husband Michael Cardwell was granted full custody of their 8-year-old child Kylee, but when it came to Anna’s older daughter Kaitlyn, 11, custody wasn’t as straightforward. Her biological father, whose identity has not been confirmed, is not in the picture, so it was decided early on she’d stay with her grandmother. However, Michael SUED the reality star last month for custody of the little one, arguing Anna and Mama June’s relationship was strained for years. He said he’s the one who’s been a consistent figure in her life.

Related: Mama June Claps Back After Being Accused Of Using Drugs!

But the court ruling is in, and spoiler alert: they weren’t convinced.

On Tuesday morning, Radar Online obtained court documents outlining June’s “petition for change of child custody and for emergency ex parte relief” in Georgia court — which was apparently filed just days after Michael’s. In the filings, the 44-year-old claimed the identity of Kaitlyn’s father is “unknown” and that she “does not have a legal father.” She also stated that the child AND Anna had both been living with her prior to the latter’s passing:

“More recently, approximately one month before her passing the mother and child began residing with [June].”

She added that she is not “aware of any interested parties other than herself that would have standing to seek custody of the child,” and reported that she was granted temporary guardianship after Anna’s death.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star argued that it would be in Kaitlyn’s best interest to reside with her and asked for full custody — and a judge granted the emergency request! However, the outlet reported that the ruling is temporary, and is pending a future hearing.

We just hope Kaitlyn feels safe and surrounded by love after her mom’s death!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Michael Cardwell, Anna Cardwell, & Eldridge Toney/Instagram & Access Hollywood/YouTube]