Stranger Things Star David Harbour Reveals The 'Secret' To Losing 80 Lbs!

David Harbour may have returned for season four of Stranger Things, but his typical Hopper bod did not — and now, the actor is revealing how he made that happen!

[WARNING: SPOILERS!]

As fans of the Netflix hit know, the latest season saw David’s beloved character Jim Hopper being held prisoner in a Russian labor camp. So naturally, Hop looked much slimmer than he did when we last saw him in season three before his capture. During an interview on BBC Breakfast Tuesday, the actor revealed how much weight he actually shed for the new season — a whopping 80 lbs! He also shared his “secret” for the body transformation!

He explained:

“So yeah this past season I lost, I think it was 80 pounds. You know at the end of season three I was about 270 pounds and then when we came into this season I was 190.”

As for how he lost the weight? Let’s just say David’s “diet secret” isn’t anything groundbreaking — and you won’t be happy about it. He revealed:

“That was a hard process. It’s not easy, it’s a lot of not eating when you lose that much weight, and being hungry… That’s the secret, if you’re curious about the diet secret, it’s just not eating food.”

He just ate a LOT less. Oof. Not so secret — but also not possible for a lot of people!

