Rebel Wilson's CURRENT Weight Loss Goals?

Rebel Wilson has been very open to the world about her health evolution and has inspired so many people with her incredible accomplishments!

In 2020, Wilson went on a journey she referred to as her “year of health” — and lost around 80 pounds! She revealed the weight loss and lifestyle changes helped her with some health issues that she had been having over the years. All in all — she’s healthier than ever and we’re so happy for her!

In August of last year, the Senior Year star revealed she was hit hard by her father’s unfortunate passing. She explained in a bittersweet Instagram post at the time that she was an emotional eater but was still so proud of the truly remarkable accomplishments that she’d made:

“I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she’s become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like.”

She is so inspiring! And that inspirational spirit showed more in her super motivational post from last month where she said her journey is far from over. So what’s next for the actress? Well, it seems like now that she’s 2 years into her health journey, she’s finally in a Pitch Perfect place!

Related: Rebel Wilson Reveals 4 Healthy Habits She Adopted To Help Keep The Weight Off

An exclusive insider told US Weekly that Rebel is done losing weight and is now focusing on maintaining her accomplishments and health:

“Rebel’s not working with a trainer day-to-day anymore to lose more weight as she’s reached her goal, rather she’s focused on maintaining the weight she’s lost and feeling comfortable in her skin. She’s a really positive person and feels really good about how far she’s come.”

AH-mazing!!

The insider also revealed the Isn’t It Romantic star isn’t just at her goal weight — she’s also living her best life:

“[Her health journey] has given her this boost of confidence and she loves being able to wear a variety of clothes that shows off her weight loss. She’s free spirited and is living her best life, truly.”

This news comes only a month after she came out and introduced us to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma — and the two seem to be happier than ever! They even embarked on a romantic European vacation where the Pooch Perfect host kept fans updated on all the adorable deets through her Instagram! Ch-ch-check out some of the pics (below)

It really seems like she is happier and healthier than ever! Live it up, Rebel!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Instagram/Rebel Wilson]