Hope Solo Voluntarily Enters 'In-Patient Alcohol Treatment Program' After DUI Arrest

Hope Solo is taking some time off to enter treatment.

The 40-year-old soccer star took to social media on Friday to share with her followers that she is delaying her induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame, which was scheduled for this year, in order to head into an in-patient treatment program to get help for her “challenges with alcohol.” Hope wrote:

“I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my Hall of Fame induction ceremony to 2023. I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol. At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family. I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision.”

Her decision to enter rehab comes almost one month after she was arrested in North Carolina back in March for driving while intoxicated, with her 2-year-old twins, Lozen and Vittorio Stevens, in the car. As we previously reported, a witness allegedly noticed that Hope had been “passed out behind [the] wheel for over one hour” while the engine was still running. When police arrived at the scene and woke her up, they detected the “scent of alcohol on her breath” and saw she had bloodshot eyes.

The goalie refused to complete a field sobriety test, and a search warrant was subsequently issued to obtain blood-alcohol samples from her within the first 48 hours after her arrest. Hope was then taken into custody at the Forsyth County jail on charges of impaired driving, misdemeanor child abuse, and resisting arrest. The Olympic gold medalist posted a statement from her lawyer Rich Nichols following the arrest, saying:

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation. But she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.”

When Hope was eventually released from custody, she spoke out about the situation some more, expressing:

“For those who have reached out showing love and support, thank you. Our family is strong and surrounded with love. Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present every day giving them the best life possible. We will be able to share the facts in due time. In the meantime, our kids are enjoying the NC sun, eating popsicles and playing on our property. Life can be tough, but these are truly the moments that matter. I feel blessed to have this kind of love in my life.”

We are wishing Hope the best through this process.

