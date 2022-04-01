Soccer Star Hope Solo Arrested For DWI & Child Abuse After Allegedly Driving Impaired With Her Kids In The Car!

Another shocking arrest for Hope Solo…

According to multiple reports, the soccer star was arrested Thursday for allegedly driving while intoxicated in a Walmart parking lot off of Parkway Village Circles in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Shockingly, police said her 2-year-old twins, whom she shares with her husband Jerramy Stevens, were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The 40-year-old was taken to the Forsyth County jail where she was booked for allegedly driving impaired (DWI), resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse. The Olympic gold medalist has since been released. On Friday, she posted her only statement on the matter — or rather her attorney Rich Nichols‘ statement, tweeting:

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.”

Driving under the influence with kids in the car? Sympathetic? We’ll guess we’ll have to wait and see what she has to in her defense that could possibly make her seem sympathetic in this situation.

This isn’t Hope’s first encounter with the law. She was previously arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with her teenage nephew back in 2014. Her own half-sister, Teresa Obert, spoke out at the time, telling her son’s story for him since he was a minor. She claimed Hope got into a verbal altercation with the teen, then began punching him. As he tried to subdue her, she allegedly “grabbed his hair, pulled his head down and started punching him in the face repeatedly” before slamming his head into the cement floor. Jeez. She was also accused of yelling at a police officer and threatening to “kick his ass” that same year.

Ultimately the charges were dropped as her family members declined to testify against her. She barely even faced any consequences in her career; she was reportedly forced to sit out a single game for her pro team but stayed on the roster for the USNWSL’s World Cup team.

