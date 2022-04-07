Former WWE Star Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Allegedly Killed Man In Drunk Driving Incident

Tammy Sytch has gotten herself into yet another nasty legal mess.

According to reports, Florida police have accused the former WWE star (known as Sunny during her wrestling career) of causing a deadly car accident while under the influence of alcohol last month.

The Ormond Beach Police Department claims the New Jersey native crashed her 2012 Mercedes into the rear of a 2013 Kia Sorento that had been stopped at a stoplight on March 25 at 8:28 pm. The front of the Kia then reportedly smashed into the rear of a 2011 GMC Yukon that had also been stopped at the stoplight.

Sytch and the driver of the Kia, a 75-year-old man, were both taken to the hospital for their injuries. The man, later identified as Julian Lafrancis Lasseter of Daytona Beach Shores, eventually died of his injuries. Police say the driver and the passengers in the Yukon weren’t transported to the hospital, but had complained of neck, back, side, and head injuries.

Two witnesses said the wrestler had been “driving at a high rate of speed” before the collision, the report claims, and officials believe she was drunk at the time of the crash. A blood sample was taken from Sytch, but the lab results are reportedly still being processed.

Sytch — who was elected into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 — has not been charged as of now. Could this be as serious as vehicular manslaughter? The department explained in a statement to DailyMail.com:

“The Ormond Beach Police Department Traffic Unit is actively investigating the crash. The investigation may lead to criminal charges, which are pending toxicology results. OBPD has requested an expedited timeframe on the processing of these samples and the results will be made available as soon as the department receives them.”

This is far from the first time the entertainer has been accused of drinking and driving. The 49-year-old has been arrested at least six times for DWI, including a 2019 incident in New Jersey for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

She was also cuffed five times in less than a month in 2012 for a slew of charges, including third-degree burglary and disorderly conduct, and has since been in and out of jail in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for several parole violations.

This year, Tammy was arrested in NJ after allegedly trying to stab a lover with a pair of scissors. She was charged with unlawfully possessing a weapon and making terroristic threats.

We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.

