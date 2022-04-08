Hope Solo Was Passed Out For OVER AN HOUR With Her Babies In The Car Prior To DUI Arrest?!

Shocking new details have been released about soccer star Hope Solo‘s recent DUI arrest in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

As we’ve been reporting, the former U.S. Women’s National Team soccer star was arrested by police in the North Carolina city a week ago Thursday after she was caught allegedly under the influence while behind the wheel of her car. Horrifically, police allege that Lozen and Vittorio, the 2-year-old twin sons she shares with husband Jerramy Stevens‘, were also seated in the vehicle at the time of the arrest.

In the aftermath, Solo was charged with both impaired driving and resisting arrest. After police allegedly determined she’d had her children in the car with her at the time, too, she was also charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Now, we are starting to learn more about the incident — and it’s very unsettling, to say the least.

Related: Hope’s Beloved Dog Dies After Being Shot By Unknown Gunman While Playing Outdoors

According to a police report first obtained by Us Weekly, Solo’s arrest happened after a passerby on the street noticed her car engine running and the goalie sitting inside, having reportedly been “passed out behind [the] wheel for over one hour.” Police say they arrived and alerted Solo to their presence, waking her up and noticing the “scent of alcohol on her breath” and her bloodshot eyes.

Once police got their bearings at the scene, the report claims, they were able to determine that the children had been in the car at the time, as well. After Solo reportedly refused to participate in field sobriety tests, police issued a search warrant in order to obtain blood-alcohol samples from her within the first 48 hours after her arrest. From there, she was then booked and released.

Per the police report, the former Olympian’s initial release from police custody was contingent on having “a sober and responsible adult who will take responsibility for the defendant” following her time under watch. Solo’s next courtroom hearing has since been scheduled for June 28.

After being released from police custody later, the 40-year-old opened up (a little bit) about the situation on Instagram, writing the following message on the social media app this past weekend:

“For those who have reached out showing love and support, thank you. Our family is strong and surrounded with love. Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present everyday giving them the best life possible. We will be able to share the facts in due time. In the meantime, our kids are enjoying the NC sun, eating popsicles and playing on our property. Life can be tough, but these are truly the moments that matter. I feel blessed to have this kind of love in my life.”

Her attorney, Rich Nichols, also previously shared a statement with the public about the matter, which Hope also simultaneously shared on her social media accounts:

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation. But she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.”

Wow.

Whatever comes of this very unfortunate incident, here’s hoping that Hope, her children, and her loved ones all come out on the other side safely and in a healthy way.

[Image via Hope Solo/Instagram]