How Dave Grohl & Wife Are Doing One Year After He Confessed To Cheating & Welcoming Secret Love Child

It’s been a year since Dave Grohl announced to the world he’d been cheating on his wife Jordyn Blum and fathered a secret love child… And we have an update.

It’s wild to believe that it was already a year ago that Dave made the shocking announcement. At the time, he wrote on his Instagram page:

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

After that, his and Jordyn’s union looked shaky… Rightfully so. But she ultimately decided to forgive the rocker and attempt to move on despite being “completely devastated” by the situation. A source told Us Weekly in March:

“They are going to counseling, and Dave has been doing anything he can to win back Jordyn’s trust. Neither of them wants the family broken.”

So fast forward to now… How are the couple doing? Well, according to one insider, they’re “very happy.”

The insider told People on Saturday:

“[Jordyn has] forgiven him. They never wanted a divorce though — the idea of splitting up their family was too sad for both of them. They love their girls and they’re both great parents.”

Together, the couple, who wed in 2003, share three daughters: Violet, 19, Harper, 16, and Ophelia, 11.

The insider claimed Jordyn, 49, “was initially distraught, but the betrayal was painful for both of them.” Grohl apparently “felt terrible and begged her to forgive him.” And being “surrounded by friends who believe in marriage and encouraged her to fight for it” helped Jordyn to do exactly that. The insider claimed:

“They’re very happy now. She feels it was all worth fighting for.”

It’s pretty disheartening that rock and roll’s nicest guy turned out to be just a regular jerk who cheats on his wife, but Jordyn finding it inside herself to forgive him and move on for the sake of their family takes a LOT of strength. We mean, what a complete and total heartbreak! From someone she’d been married to for over two decades! Our hearts will always go out to her.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would YOU have been able to forgive a cheating partner? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Brian To/WENN]