How Jodie Sweetin Handles Full House Co-Star Candace Cameron Bure's Controversial Conservative Views

Jodie Sweetin is getting real about her complicated relationship with Candace Cameron Bure!

You know the former Full House sisters haven’t been in a good place, all because of Candace’s conservative views. Their beef began when the Make It or Break It alum made some anti-LGBTQIA+ statements starting in 2022. While their other co-stars never acknowledged them, Jodie hasn’t been afraid to call out Candace repeatedly! Because of this, they had a massive falling out.

But where do they stand now? According to Jodie, she is as friendly as possible to Candace when they run into each other. However, they live in completely “different words,” and she refuses to remain silent if her on-screen sister says something totally wrong! Jodie shared on a new episode of the Vault podcast on Monday:

“We just exist in different worlds, but she is still someone I have known since I was 5 years old. It’s like family members. Maybe we don’t talk all the time — and I know if politics come up, it is not going to go well — but I don’t hate you. I am not going to not hug you, but I’m also not going to not keep my mouth shut. … I’ll be nice, but I will not be quiet.”

Yes! We wonder if she has the same energy with John Stamos now, though! Remember he faced a lot of backlash for a shocking appearance at the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala at Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago — despite having voted for Kamala Harris. Jodie must have thoughts about that, too!

But back to Candace…

The 43-year-old actress said they have “never actually gotten into it” before. They are just “on a divergent path” — which is no secret to anyone! And although the pair haven’t fought in public, as mentioned, they were at odds on social media! Three years ago, Candace left the Hallmark Channel for its competitor, Great American Media, because she thought the new network would keep “traditional marriage at the core” — instead of featuring LGBTQIA+ love stories.

When Jodie supported a post calling the comments “rude and hurtful to a whole community of people,” Candace unfollowed her on Instagram. To that, Jodie said on the podcast:

“I’m not gonna unfollow anybody! I don’t live my life based on social media. I think it can be used for some great things, and I also think it can be really negative and full of a lot of s**t, particularly these days. If people I do know unfollow me because of what I passionately believe in, then we are just very different people.”

And clearly, they are “very different people!” Their drama started up again when Jodie defended the opening ceremony performance from drag queens at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Many conservatives, including Candance, thought it was a scene mocking The Last Supper when it was actually a depiction of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine. Jodie clapped back on social media, saying:

“Tell me you don’t know about art or history without TELLING me you don’t know about art or history”

Since the post came after Candace called the performance “disgusting,” many thought Jodie’s post was a response to her Fuller House co-star. However, she insisted on the podcast that it was “not an intentional dig”:

“To be honest, I wasn’t speaking about her. There was already something that had happened where we went very divergent paths on something we said. Then I saw the Olympics thing and I saw all these people were freaking out about it, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, tell me you know nothing about art history without telling me you know nothing,’ and everyone was like, ‘She came for Candace!’ And I was like, ‘What the…?’ I was like getting a massage or something. I went in, I came out to all of this, and I was like, ‘What did I…? Oh, she said … ohhhhhh. Well, I guess that’s it!’”

While Jodie didn’t mean to throw shade at Candace, she doesn’t regret her comment! She said:

“I’m not changing anything I said. But it was not an intentional dig. But it was still very much what I wanted to say.”

Good for her for sticking by her remarks! Watch the candid conversation about Candace (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via The View/TODAY/YouTube]